UBEC Task Stakeholder To Work Towards Enhancing Qualitative Education In Nigeria

The 19th Quarterly Meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission hosted by Delta State has ended in Asaba with a call on all stakeholders in the education sub-sector to work assiduously towards a better, solid and qualitative-education in the country.

The State Deputy Governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro gave the charge in Asaba while declaring open the 19th Quarterly Meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission attended by the Minister of State for Education, UBEC Executive Secretary and the Executive Chairmen of States Universal Basic Education Boards from the 36 States of the Federation.

Barrister Otuaro who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie Esq., said the theme of the meeting “Textbook Policy: An Effective Tool for Enhancing Delivery of Qualitative Basic Education in Nigeria” was apt and timely as the meeting will help fashion out ways on how appropriate and relevant Textbooks could be recommended for students at the basic level. He charged stakeholders to ensure proper scrutiny of textbooks before they are recommended in order to enhance learning standards and high ethical conducts in schools.

While expressing optimism that the meeting will x-ray successes and challenges at the basic education level, the Deputy Governor called on participants and other stakeholders to give useful information that will transform the education sector in the country.

On measures put in place by the Delta State Government through the State Universal Basic Education Board to eliminate absenteeism and truancy of Primary School Staff, the Deputy Governor disclosed that the introduction of the electronic time register and attendance system has already started yielding positive results.

The Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwukah said the Quarterly Meetings were aimed at providing a platform for the exchange of ideas by stakeholders to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the Universal Basic Education Programme, especially in promoting quality and excellence in Basic Education in Nigeria.

On efforts made to resuscitate the ailing education system, the Federal Minister said “The Federal Government, through UBEC, SUBEBS and other stakeholders in the Basic Education sub-sector is consciously making efforts at improving the quality of Basic Education in the country through various interventions such as the supply of textbooks/instructional materials; construction/renovation of classrooms and libraries; equipping schools/classrooms; Teachers Professional Development (TPD); Training of Quality Assurance Officers at the SUBEB/LGEAs for effective evaluation of schools; and provision of library resource materials to learners and teachers”

The Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu in his welcome address, commended the State Governor Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment for the development of Basic Education in the State, and for his support to the Board.

“This support was demonstrated by the release off funds on inception of this administration, to clear the backlog of unaccessed matching grants from UBEC, as a result of non-release of counter-part funds. Consequently, we have accessed the 2013, 2014 and 2015 matching grants from UBEC, while the Government has recently approved the release of the 2016 counter-part funds” Hon. Ogwu disclosed.

On the utilization of the matching funds by the Board, the Chairman said that funds have been judiciously used in the construction of classrooms, procurement of pupils/students dual desks, tables and chairs for teachers, solar powered boreholes, block wall fences among other infrastructural projects in school.