Aregbesola urges Nigerians to help citizenry,  says the government cannot do it alone

Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has urged well meaning Nigerians, non governmental groups and organisations to rise and lend a helping hand to the citizenry as the government cannot do it alone.

Aregbesola noted that it is becoming quite difficult for government to meet all the needs of the people.

The State Governor stated this at the flag off of the "Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers" organized by the National Youth Service Corps for the residents of Erin Osun and adjoining communities.

The "Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers" was held in all the States of the federation.

Aregbesola who was represented by the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Kolapo Alimi, commended NYSC for taking the healthcare service to the grassroots.

He noted that health is wealth and thereby appreciated the contribution of NYSC in assisting the government in achieving her goal of giving people quality health care.

While acknowledging the efforts of the leadership of the community for mobilizing people and supporting the initiative, the Governor further implored the people to make good use of the opportunity and come out in mass.

In his speech, the Executive Secretary of Irepodun South LCDA, Mr. Oloyede Adekunle, appreciated the Corps Medical Personnel for organizing such initiative at a time health of majority of people is deteriorating.

He expressed his happiness over having such a programme in his domain and urged NYSC to make it available again.

Speaking, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Danjuma Attah disclosed that the Initiative would be moving to another local area in the State next year and so urged people to avail themselves the opportunity.

He explained that the health initiative was the brain child of the former Director General OF NYSC, Brig. Gen J B Platinum and the NYSC sees it as a way of ameliorating health challenges in the state.

He also appreciated the State Governor, permanent secretary of ministry of health and all others who contributed to the success of the programme.

The Iyaloja of Erin Osun who was also at programme, Chief Mrs Rafatu Kolawole, lauded NYSC for the brilliant Initiative and also called on the residents of the community to come out for the health care service.