Why I sold my two-month-old baby for half bag of rice – 20-year-old mother

A 20-year-old woman, Chioma Fidelis, has confessed to selling her two months old son, Favour Fidelis, for a half bag of rice, three chairs, cement and the sum of N200,000.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday when she was paraded alongside her accomplices by the police in Imo State, the 20-year-old woman said hardship and the circumstances in which she got pregnant led her into the crime.

Fidelis who hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state, said that she had no other option but to sell the child having realised that her baby was suffering from kwashiorkor, adding that she had no husband to take care of her and the child.

Miss Chidimma Unakalamba, who played the role of a middleman, had accepted that she sold the baby boy to Mr. and Mrs. Jonas Anyanwu, who were in dire need of a male child

Unakalamba also explained that the baby was sold for N600,000 to the couple.

But a mild drama ensued when the couple insisted that they paid N700,000 for the boy child.

Unakalamba owned up that he had to deduct N137,000 she spent on the child’s medical bills, gave the mother N200,000 and pocketed the remaining proceeds from the transaction