Osun PERM SEC. Murdered By Suspected kidnappers

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Mrs Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole has been murdered around Okene, in Kogi State, on her way to Abuja.

Kolawole had left Osogbo in the early hours of Thursday for Abuja, to felicitate with her friend, who is the Solicitor General in the state on her confirmation as a judge before she was accosted and shot by unknown assailants along Okene-Abuja road around noon.

She was said to have been rushed to a hospital at Lokoja, the state capital but later gave up the ghost.

The younger brother to the deceased, Mr Femi Ajibade, who spoke to our reporter on Friday expressed shock over the incident, he described the death of his sister as devastating and sadden.

According to him, the family members became so anxious when her number was no more going through on Thursday evening.

“I spoke with her last on Wednesday, and one of my sisters called me on Thursday evening that her number could not be reached, I rushed down to her house at Ofatedo where I gathered that she was in a critical condition after being attacked and shot by ” armed robbers’ in Kogi State, on her way to Abuja for an event.

“We later arranged among the family members to travel to Kogi and ascertain her condition, but we were prevailed upon not to go again, as some of her associates confirmed to us that she was dead”, he said.

It was gathered that the deceased, who is one of the most powerful Permanent Secretaries in the state hailed from Modakeke, in Ife East Local Government of Osun.

Reacting, the Head of Service, Sunday Olayinka Owoeye who said the they received the news of Mrs Kolawole’s death as rude shock.

Owoeye in release signed and made available to our reporter explained that the deceased was brutally attacked by suspected kidnappers while travelling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja.

The HoS who spoke on behalf of the forum of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General, Accountant-General, Auditors-General and Surveyor-General, said “with rude shock and a deep sense of loss, I hereby painfully announce the untimely death of Mrs. Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole who was brutally attacked by kidnappers while travelling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja on Thursday, 12th July, 2017 for an official assignment.

“Until her death, Mrs. Kolawole was the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor, State of Osun.

“The Forum commiserates with the families of the deceased, the entire public service and the State Government of Osun on this irreparable loss. Details of the burial programme shall be released as soon as they are announced by her family.”