Osun Govt to supply Afro chemicals and farm implements to farmers

The Government of the State of Osun has promised and gauranttee to supply famers in the State all necessary quality Agro Chemicals and farm implements they needs in order to boost their agricultural out put to earn more income.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,Osun Produce Board,Dr Yemi Adegoke stated this at a stakeholders meeting with Osun Cocoa Marchants and Farmers held at Conference Hall of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Dr Adegoke further assured the Farmers that Osun produce Board would order for Agro Chemicals of quality and farm implements of quality standard in bulk and give to farmers at a cheaper to improve quality and quantity of farm produce.

According to him,Osun Produce Board is saddled with the Responsibilities of increasing farmers income through improved quantify and quality farm product and ensure massive food production in the State.

He added that,Produce Board has been working assidiously to link farmers with availabile market to market their farm produce easily and make more profit from their farming businesses without hitches.

He stressed further that, the common practice of cocoa grading and haulage can not improve the quantity of cocoa production,rather through the provision of high yieiding and improve seedlings .

He similarly appealed to cocoa merchants in the state of Osun to cooperate with the produce Board to forestall illegal export of cocoa out of Osun and imbibe the habit of using Osun cocoa banding bags introduced by the Board for grading and export purposes.

Responding on behalf of Cocoa Farmers Association in the state of Osun, Chief Bola Otunla and Alh Raji Opejin expressed satisfaction with the policy of the State Government to alleviate the suffering of Cocoa Farmers through the establishment of Osun Produce Board and the introduction of Osun Cocoa Branding Bags by the Board.

The duo of Chief Otunla and Alh Opejin disclosed that, with the 21 standard Cocoa companies in Nigeria, there is no need for Federal Government to allow Foreign cocoa export, instead ,farmers can be well equipped with necessary agro chemicals of quality and quantity produce.