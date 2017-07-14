On Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Villa Toscana, Oniru, Lekki, Okhai Akhigbe & Co. (OAC)—a Lagos-based legal services firm—will be hosting small- and medium-size businesses to a free legal workshop: SME Legal Clinic. Sound legal health is a crucial part of business success.

SME Legal Clinic aims to unravel the complexities of legal matters, focusing on all the essential ingredients needed for SMEs to be healthy legally. Attendees will gain clear insight into key legal issues, including company structure and setup, liability issues, contracts, andcopyright, leaving them better equipped with the resources required for long-term business growth. Furthermore, all attendees will be eligible to receive a free legal audit.

Presenting on a range of topics for this inaugural session of SME Legal Clinic will be George Ogbonnaya (Assistant Vice President & Group Head, SME Banking Group, FCMB), Temitope Rufai (Principal, Small-Medium Enterprise Legal Partnerships), Olaseni Williams (Okhai Akhigbe & Co. Partner), and Ikhane Akhigbe (OAC Principal

Partner).

To register for the clinic, visit www.okhaiakhigbe.com/sme or send an email to

[email protected] or call 08132715473.