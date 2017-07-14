If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Obituaries | 14 July 2017 15:45 CET

OSUN STATE LOSES PERM SEC. LATE MRS. OLUFUNKE OLUWAKEMI KOLAWOLE

By Semiu Okanlawon

Click for Full Image Size


On behalf of the Forum of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General, Accountant-General, Auditors-General and Surveyor-General, and with rude shock and a deep sense of loss, I hereby painfully announce the untimely death of Mrs. OLUFUNKE OLUWAKEMI KOLAWOLE who was brutally attacked by kidnappers while travelling along Okene – Abuja highway on her way to Abuja on Thursday, 12th July, 2017 for an official assignment. Until her death, Mrs. Kolawole was the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor, State of Osun.

The Forum commiserates with the families of the deceased, the entire public service and the State Government of Osun on this irreparable loss. Details of the burial programme shall be released as soon as they are announced by her family.

(Sgd.)
Sunday Olayinka Owoeye,
Head of Service,
State of Osun.


"GOD CARES FOR ANIMALS WITHOUT TAILS IN THE MIDST OF FLIES"
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists