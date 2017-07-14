Judge grants Ex OAU VC bail as staff,  students throng court

Justice David Oladimeji of the Osun state high court has granted bail to the former acting vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University ile-Ife, (OAU), Professor Anthony Elujoba.

Professor Anthony was granted bail on self recognition but ordered not to travel out of Nigeria as long as the trial last while asking the EFCC to deposit his passport with the court registrar.

The bursar of the school, Mrs Josephine Akeredolu was also granted bail with the sum of fifty million naira with two sureties in the like sum.

The two sureties are to be members of the academic or nonacademic staff of the university community with highest grade of salaries.

Staff and students of the Obafemi Awolowo University ile-ife Osun Friday morning thronged Osogbo, the state capital in solidarity with the former acting vice chancellor of the Institution, Professor Anthony Elujoba.

Professor Elujoba and Mrs Akeredolu are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on allegations of financial misappropriation.

The case which is being presided over by Justice David Oladimeji of the Osun state high court in Ede, was brought to Osogbo for reason yet unknown.