THE SUPREME COURT SAVED DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA – HON. ONYEWUCHI

Hon. Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi is the House of Representatives member from Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West of Imo State. He commended the decision of the Supreme Court that stated that the convention of the party is Supreme and decision taken at the convention stands which affirmed the decision of the party on the leadership of Sen. Ahmad Makarfi’s National Caretaker Committee. He stated that this laudable decision of the Supreme Court saved Democracy in Nigeria. He further stated that it would have been a very big blow if the ruling went otherwise. According to him, by this singular decision the apex court has straightened democracy by ensuring that the truth is upheld.

He encouraged members of Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff faction to join hands and ensure that PDP takes power come 2019 and save the country from misrule of APC. He said that the decision on whether to worke with the party or not depends on the individual members of the party. He suggested a meeting of PDP stakeholders, including members of Sen. Sheriff's faction from Imo State on that same day after the Court pronouncement at Hon. Emeka Ihedioha's residence.

He believes that Sen. Makarfi led Executive have a teaming fellowship that can turn the party around. In his opinion, going by what they had passed through in PDP leadership tussle, they will soon return the party to the masses since the greatest asset of the party is the people. He said they will ensure that the party has free and fair primaries. Hon. Onyewuchi hinted that he is very much aware that even in Makarfi’s group in Imo State several persons are claiming to be the party executives at the state, LGA’s and wards levels. But the reality he said is a particular executive he knows that was elected during the state congress in Owerri at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Arena led by Barrister Ezekwem as state chairman. That particular congress according to him was monitored by INEC officials and due processes was followed. When our correspondent ask him about the speculation in Owerri Zone that he intends to contest for Senate come 2019. He confirmed the call by his people to represent them either as governor or as a senator in 2019. In a democracy people have the right to call for their choice of a representative but what is important is that he is eminently qualified to contest for governorship or senatorial seat he stated. However, he thinks that at the appropriate time and after proper consultations with his people, he will make his decision known to the public.

Hon Onyewuchi agrees with the feeling in his constituency of political political marginalization in both Owerri zone and Imo State in general.

He said that he believes in equity, fair play and rotation of power as one aspect of ensuring justice in democracy. He said that in 2019, Owerri zone will produce the governor of Imo state and by right it is suppose to be Owerri federal constituency that should produce the governorship candidates across all political parties, not only in PDP where he belongs

In his view, going by those that have held political positions in the past within Owerri zone, arguably his Owerri federal constituency has not been favoured both in governorship and the senatorial slots.

Hon Onyewuchi frowned at this development and wants the imbalance to be corrected in 2019. He said nobody from Owerri federal constituency has ever been elected a senator in Imo state.

He opined that its only Mbaike and Mbaise blocs of the Owerri zone that have been representing Owerri zone in the senate. He said Mbaike has been representing Owerri zone in the senate for about 11years including the current serving senator representing Owerri and Mbaise blocs of the zone. The previous senators served for about 15 years since the creation of Imo State including the Immediate past senator, Sen. Chris Anyanwu. According to him by right, equity and justice,nobody will deny his people from Owerri Federal constituency these positions.

In the same vein, since the creation of Imo state nobody from Owerri has been elected as governor. The only opportunity from Owerri zone was late chief Evans Enwerem who took the shot and he was from Mbaike federal constituency.

He reinterated that after due consultations with his people and stakeholders, he will in no distance time, make pronouncements on the capacity he intends to serve come 2019.