PDP JUDGEMENT: SUPREME COURT DELIVERED SUPREME JUDGMENT – HON NWAWUBA

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja resolved the protracted leadership tussle in People’s Democratic Party, in farvour of Senator Ahmad Mohammed Makarfi’s led National Caretaker Committee, our correspondent in the National Assembly sample the opinion of serving Imo State lawmakers in the National Assembly who are members of the PDP where they commanded the verdict of the apex court which sacked Senator Ali Modu Sheriff led National Working Committee, excerpt:-

Hon Henry Nwawuba, a member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal constituency, Imo State who described the apex court's ruling as “judgment for democracy. In our party PDP, we say power belongs to the people. Our party will regain our lost glory. This is an opportunity to close ranks. This should be an opportunity to send the ruling APC packing. Supreme court truly delivered a supreme judgment in their unanimous decision. I knew that one day the truth was going to prevail and I am vindicated but this is the time for us to work together in People’s Democratic Party for the interest of our people”.

The Mbaitoli born lawmaker stressed that he does not think the major issue was whether they fought or quarreled just as any other family but that what is very fundamental is that they later reconciled. He sees the ruling as "no victor, no vanquished". The lawmaker opined that the job at hand needs collective effort from all stakeholders especially in Imo State where he said the party will come strongly to take the power from Rochas Okorocha’s led APC government. He said “in Imo we are going to take Douglas House, we are coming to take over the Douglas House”.

He advised his follow politicians in PDP to see themselves as one umbrella and see the court ruling as a day of reconciliation for all peace loving politicians in PDP as well as other well meaning Nigerians. He advised that the PDP faithfuls should shun some anti-democratic actions that brings problem within the party such as god-fatherism and imposition of candidates and build the new PDP for all inclusiveness. According to him, what PDP want is a reliable, loyal and peace loving members.

Hon Nwawube thanked and commended the efforts of party stakeholders in Imo who believed and stood with the party during the trial period, including Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Sen. Samdady Anyanwu and of his colleagues in the National Assembly who stood with the PDP.

He remineded the PDP faithfuls that there is need to reconcile at the grassroot levels which includes the state, LGA’s and ward levels. That all the impediment that can divide the party such as conduct of party primaries elections must be reviewed to avoid crisis within the party. Hon Nwawube stated that there are no issues in Imo because the party Executive, ward, Local government and state congresses have been conducted and people are already functioning in their various capacities. He hinted that the Makarfi’s line-up remains the official and authentic executives from national through the ward levels. He advised the party to allow the existing positions and their occupants to continue to function while others should rally around them for our common goal.