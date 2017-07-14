FG to partner with Osun on mass food production 

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to partner with Osun State Government in the ongoing process of massive food production as a means of getting the nation out of the current economic recession.

This Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in his office.

Ogbe also disclosed that Nigeria will by December this year stop the importation of rice as the country has embarked on mass rice production.

Ogbeh said it is unfortunate that Nigeria is still spending billions of dollars on food importation, thereby calling for maximum collaboration and partnership between and among the various authorities to revamp agriculture.

The minister said the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has been restructured to meet the nation's needs on food production so as to bring an end to all forms of food importation.

He said the purpose of the visit is to cement the existing relationship between the Osun State Government and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture on the need to achieve a better agricultural productivity.

Ogbeh attributed the current economic recession to the nation's failure to harness her huge potential in agriculture.

"By December this year, we will stop importation of rice into the country. It is a pity that as a nation we spend about five million dollars on the importation of rice on a daily basis.

"We have no choice in this country now but to get back to go back to farm and begin to cultivate it so as to be able to free ourselves and the land from poverty because oil and gas can no longer do it.

"Our dreams of big foreign exchange earnings must stop and its a pity that all our revenue is being spent to service debts.

"In Osun there is a lot of potentialities through various crops. Just two crops alone are enough for Osun to make over three billion dollars in a month.

"We have to find extraordinary means to make agriculture work in this country because by 2050 Nigeria's population would have risen to about 450million and we have to quickly begin to look for means of being capable to feed ourselves by then," the Minister stated.

Chief Ogheh said Nigeria has gotten to a stage where her numerous God-given resources must be appropriately harnessed, saying the era of sole reliance on crude oil as a means of sustenance has gone.

The Minister said his ministry has meeting with relevant stakeholders to revamp the agriculture sector, a move which he said would go a long way in rescuing the nation out of poverty and unemployment.

He said the ministry has engaged in an extraordinary initiative to rid off the sector of her current challenges, saying no stone will be left unturned to bail the country out of her present predicament.

According to him, it is high time Nigerians, irrespective of socio-economic status, developed interests in whatever that can be use as alternative to crude oil whose era is almost disappearing.

"It has been foreseen that in 30 years there wouldn't be fuel vehicles just as the crude oil would neither be sellable nor valuable.

"It is regrettable that we are all asleep rather than finding alternative to crude oil. We have forgotten ‎that our nation has the potential to get out of poverty and recession and the way out is for us to return to farm.

"If care is not taken, it will be very difficult to finance the debt which the nation owed all in the name of food importation. We have to put a stop to this. We have to rededicate ourselves and look inward in order to chart a new course for our nation.

‎"The only feasible alternative we have to cushion the adverse effect of the present economy is for all to go back to farm.

"If Lagos consumes 6000 cattle a day, then, there is no doubt that the whole nation consumes over 30000 cows on daily basis, hence, the need for us to buckle up in cattle production.

"It is time to find extra-ordinary means to achieve mass production of foods capable of feeding ourselves and guaranteeing exportation.

While expressing readiness to partner Osun in her efforts to enhance agriculture potentials, Chief Ogbeh said the ministry has mapped out strategy to collaborate with the state on piggerry production, cocoa production, cassava, cashew, cattle and lot more.

‎In his remarks, the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said there is no aspect of agriculture that his government has not touched.

He said the present economy has left Nigerians with options of either to develop or destroy, thus calling for massive participation in agriculture.

The Governor, who lamented on the present nation's economy, said agriculture appeared to be the only sector that has capacity to deliver the nation from her current economic bondage.

Aregbesola attributed the current recession to inability of Nigerians to promote agriculture, saying it is high time every reasonable government invested hugely in agriculture.

He said all reasonable, responsible and progress seeking nations are looking for alternative to oil to fuel their engines for industrial process, a development which he said will bid farewell to oil production in the world.

According to him, "An alternative to oil is a quest of all nations. A time is coming when oil will no longer serve the mono-economic that it serves now, thus, Nigeria must come to that grim reality that in 25 years to come, there will not be revenue from oil.

"So, considering development, the only viable alternative is for us to return to farm so as to ensure better economic alternative.

"We all need to go back to farm. Let us start by feeding ourselves. We don't need to wait till we get machinery. Let us develop the spirit of farming. Farming is the only way to economic prosperity of Nigerian nation.

"Let us do whatever we can do as individuals, groups and governments to promote agriculture. Desperate situation calls for desperate solution.

"We need to develop capacity to improve and revamp agriculture sector just as we need to satisfy our stomach as a people.

"It is quite unfortunate that in spite of the recession, our nation could not feed itself and we still depend largely on importation. It is unfortunate that we borrow money to feed ourselves not to implement infrastructural projects again," he said.

Aregbesola held now is the opportune time for all to see land as the most valuable entity given by God to salvage themselves and develop their nation.

"With the rate at which things are going in Nigeria, we are going towards a position whereby we will be left with just two choices, we will have to decide weather we are to face development or to face disaster.

"The prediction for the viability of oil is not more than twenty five years from now. All reasonable and progress seeking nations of the world are looking for alternative source of fuelling their engine. So oil will no longer be viable.

"Oil will no longer serve the mono economic purpose it is serving in about twenty five years from now. The only real and viable alternative to we have as a nation is to till the land and bring out wealth.

"There is no part of this country that the land is not viable. We all need to go back to the farm and start by even trying to first feed ourselves.

"We all need to start developing a new attitude to food production. We need to put food production on the front burner and try to build the capacity to feed ourselves conveniently.

"We need to gradually begin to reorientate our people to start seeing land as a viable channel to get out of poverty and that is why we are pledging our commitment to support the Federal Government on the improvement of agriculture in the country.

While speaking on the myriads of the state interventions on agriculture, the Director General, Office Economic Development and Partnership, Dr Charles Akinola, said Osun has recorded significant success in the agriculture sector with the huge investment.

He said the state has successfully revolutionalised agriculture to the extent of merging the agricultural value chain for greater productivity.

He said, "Osun is one of the few states in Nigeria that have done so much to revive the agriculture potential as a lot of farm settlements had been revived and put to better use for farmers.

"Osun has institutionalized several agriculture programmes to ensure food security and agriculture self sustainability."