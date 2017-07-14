Court remands man over N16.5 fraud in Osun

A 58-year-old man, Surajudeen Tajudeen, who allegedly defrauded a businessman of N16.5m was on Thursday remanded in Ilesha Prison by an Osogbo Chief Magistrate Court.

The accused is facing two-count charge bordering on fraud and conspiracy.

Tajudeen’s plea was, however, not taken by the court.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Olowolagba Olubukola, said she could not grant bail to the accused due to the magnitude of the offences. She ordered that he be kept in Ilesha Prison custody.

The prosecutor, Mr. Kunle Adeniyi, told the court that the accused committed the offences between March and May at Okefia area of Osogbo.

Adeniyi alleged that the accused conspired with others now at large to defraud one Afolabi Rasheed of N16.5m through Stanbic IBTC Bank account number 0009018508.

The prosecutor said the accused obtained the money in a fraudulent manner, with a promise to transact business with the complainant.

The offences contravene Section 1 (1) (2) (3) (a)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, Cap A6, Vol.1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2006.

The magistrate adjourned the case until October 26 for mention.