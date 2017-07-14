NGO to commence Youth Empowerment Through Agriculture in Osun

As part of efforts geared towards economic development, a non-governmental group, World Institute for Peace (WIP) has revealed its plans to bring about both agricultural and industrial growth in the country.

The group's founder/executive chairman, Comrade Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi made this known through a press release made available to our reporter.

The group specially disclosed that it would soon hosting NEPAL KHADHYA BANK LIMITED, a bank meant to empowering youths through agricultural revolution in Osun State.

According to the release, " Nigeria have a lot of resources, oil and gas, rich mines and mineral and fertile lands, we have enough resources to support all African countries, but Nigeria went through very crucial painful conditions which have marred her image, besides, media of some courtiers and continents have been misrepresenting her in the world.

"It is the foremost objective of World Institute for Peace (WIP) to put before the world candid picture of Nigeria. World Institute for Peace (WIP) besides, peace, intends to bring agricultural, industrial and economic revolution in Nigeria with the help of foreign individuals, companies and also with the assistance some powerful countries."

Also, because of the insecurity level and current insurgency in the country,the group has set in place social awareness through peace education.

"World Institute for Peace (WIP) has devised its plan to bring peace in the world through peace education and conflict resolution strategies and in the same context Peace Ambassadors have been appointed in most of the courtiers.

"To maintain peace in the world, it is very essential factor that we must eradicate the causes of distress in the world and roots of the most of menaces go deep into injustice and financial hardships and unemployment.

"World Institute for Peace (WIP) suggests to stop the trade of raw materials and wants to promote export and trade of the contents in refined condition, it is the sole solution of economic hardships. We shall have to cure all menaces economic and social which are integral ones." The group added.

While appreciating the major stakeholders of the organization and particularly the Government of Osun State, under Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for the successful program, the group also disclosed its intention to specially commence a youth empowerment programme in the state.

"In April this year 2017 we invited some investors from some Asian countries and Egypt which we believe before the end of this year are coming back fully to kick off the projects with various investments.

"We apprecite the efforts made by the government of the State of Osun for the successful program. Very soon in this month, our organisation is bringing another serious investors from Nepal. Everything has been put in place to host the team of NEPAL KHADHYA BANK LIMITED. The bank is meant for empowering youth through agricultural revolution and the subject of their project is named "Nepal-Nigeria Partnership on Youth Empowerment Through Agricultural.

"This program will soon commence in Osun."