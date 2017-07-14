PHOTOS: FIDAU PRAYER FOR LATE MRS AKANDE

Prayers was conducted yesterday for the repose of Late Mrs Akande. Chief Bisi Akande was the founding Chairman of the All Progressive Party (APC)

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (2ND right); Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (left); Ogun State Governor, Ibokunle Amosun (2nd left); APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu (middle); Widower and former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande during the Fidau prayer for Bisi Akande's wife, Omowumi Akande, in Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Thursday 13-07-2017

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (2ND right); Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (left); His Deputy, Mrs Grace Laoye-Tomori; Ogun State Governor, Ibokunle Amosun (2nd left); Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (right); APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu (4th left); Widower and former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, during the Fidau prayer for Bisi Akande's wife, Omowumi Akande, in Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Thursday 13-07-2017

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (4th right); Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (2nd left); His Deputy, Mrs. Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori (left); Ogun State Governor, Ibokunle Amosun (3rd left); Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (2nd right); Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi (right); Widower and former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande (3r right) and National APC Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the Fidau prayer for Bisi Akande's wife, Omowumi Akande, in Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Thursday 13-07-2017

From Left Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, during the Fidau prayer for Bisi Akande's wife, Omowumi Akande, in Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Thursday 13-07-2017

