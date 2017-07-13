If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

EFCC News & Reports | 13 July 2017 19:42 CET

 Bureau de Change Operator in EFCC Net for $2.4m Scam

By EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today took into custody, one Rabiu Yusuf, a Bureau de Change operator who allegedly duped a Chinese National to the tune of $2,452,941.50 (Two Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty One Thousand).

The suspect allegedly collected the sum of N2,879,190,900 from the complainant, Xing Hui Yao, for the purchase of its dollar equivalent which amount to $13,677,866.50, (Thirteen Million, Six Hundred Seventy Seven Thousand, Eight Hundred Sixty Six Dollars, Fifty Cents).

The complainant further alleged that the suspect paid her only $11,224,925.50 (Eleven Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Four, Nine Hundred Twenty Five Dollars, Fifty Cents) and fraudulently diverted the sum of $2,452,941.50 (Two Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty One Dollars) to his personal use.

The suspect has already volunteered statement, while Investigation continues.


