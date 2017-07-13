2019: Delta Commissioner Expresses Hope Over Makarfi's PDP Supreme ’Court Victory

As the race towards the general election gradually gathers strength for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to takeover power from the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), at the federal level, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has said that the Supreme Court recognition of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the PDP on Wednesday is the tonic the party needs to re-strategize towards winning the presidential election COME 2019.

While congratulating all party members on the victory, Mr. Ukah stated that what happened in the party was not entirely out of place as it is a manifestation of the beauty of democracy.

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the party is poised to reposition itself aimed at reclaiming the mandate it lost to the APC in the 2015 presidential election, now that all legal matters affecting the party have been resolved.

He noted that even within immediate families there are disagreements which are settled one way or the other and at the end, an amicable resolution is found and the bond in the family becomes stronger.

Mr. Ukah appealed to all members who left the party for whatsoever reasons to return as the PDP is large enough to accommodate everybody.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court, on Wednesday declared Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic and only recognized National chairman of the party.