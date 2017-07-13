WHY HUNGER FOR NUDITY?

The fact everyone agrees that robbery is a crime does not stop you from locking your doors and gates before going to sleep. You even install security devices and take all necessary precautions against being robbed...like sifting visitors and doing background checks on domestic staff prior to employment. How come our women get so pissed off when altruistic suggestions are made that they cover their nakedness adequately to discourage rapists from pouncing on them...insisting that "a woman must not be raped even if mindless enough to trudge the streets totally naked!"

The way they go about such absurd argument, you would think they actually derive some strange pleasure in seeing fellow women raped!

The fact that they offend the sensibilities of fellow self-respecting morally-straight Nigerians does not make them halt momentarily and see the disservice they do to womanhood.

Male musicians are properly "covered up" while they rent naked women to dance shamelessly so their music may sell.

These women keep justifying the bestiality collectively meted out to women in Islamic nations which make no pretences that they see women as inferior beings!

"Flaunt it if you have it"!... They yell like some undiagnosed imbeciles!

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography, The Tragedy of Truth. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.