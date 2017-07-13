RESIGNED MUTISM... NOT THE SOLUTION.

In recent times, I have perhaps to the surprise of some observers, held back my thoughts on Nigeria. I must confess that the sheer deluge of misspeaks and misdeeds by Nigerian office grabbers and election riggers was no less exasperating than overwhelming.

For the first time in my life, my mindset shifted from speaking truth to evil to leaving the talking to others! If tons of words already spoken and written have done so little in refining their jaded minds and redirecting their ways, those who want to continue speaking to deaf ears may persist if they so wish! Or so I reasoned.

I was jolted out of my frustrated reverie as I resigned to such mutism by statements of a certain old lawyer who specializes in snooping for legal loopholes via which he may assist hordes of political treasury looters to escape due penitence.

He opined that silence on societal ills is smart and that "whispering" may suffice than bold outspokenness.

I disagree!

Keeping quiet is merely playing into the hands of our political adult thieves!

For instance:

The thoughtlessness that informs the words of Nigerian senators, the rapidity of their unrestrained uneducated brazenness and the uncommon crudity with which such words are collectively vomited cannot simply be ignored!

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.