Press Statement | 13 July 2017 16:33 CET

SENATE INTERVENES IN 2-YEAR #LAUTECH CLOSURE

Source: Olu W. Onemola

On Wednesday,​ July 12th,​ the Nigerian Senate passed a resolution calling on the Federal Government to release N4 billion to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, to enable the institution reopen and save the future of its 34,000 students.

The Motion, which was sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC (Oyo North), also called for an end of the 2-year strike, which has seen over 34,000 students out of school.


