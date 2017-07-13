"Give Me Children...Let Me Live: Combating the Misery of Infertility and Preventing Maternal Mortality"

The Preamble, Recommendations and Conclusion of the 305th Inaugural Lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, delivered by a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Professor Olabisi Morebise Loto.

Preamble

It is with immense gratitude to God Almighty that I stand before you today to deliver the 305th Inaugural Lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. I am grateful to this University not only for giving me the opportunity to be a student but also for providing the platform for me to be a practising scientist who through the pursuit of academic excellence and the unlimited grace of God is contributing immensely to solving some health challenges within and outside this epistemic community. I am thankful for this occasion to be counted among the erudite scholars who have given inaugural lectures in our Citadel of Learning. This Lecture is the fourth from the Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Perinatology. The first, titled ‘Efforts at Making Pregnancy Safer’, was delivered by Professor S.O. Ogunniyi of blessed memory. ‘Journey Within the Tunnel: Women’s Health Care and Interventions’ is the title of the second lecture, which was delivered by Professor O.B. Fasubaa while Professor E.O. Orji delivered the third lecture titled ‘Opening the Womb of Life: An Adventure of an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist’. These are all erudite scholars, renowned clinicians and trail blazers whose footsteps I try to follow as I give today’s Lecture.

Mr. Vice Chancellor Sir, the journey to this podium did not come by the will of man. I never wanted to partake of the ‘publish or perish syndrome’ associated with academic career. Having graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University Medical School as the best student in surgery and surgical specialities, all I wanted to be was a specialist rendering care to patients. But then, Prophet Jeremiah aptly captures my odyssey, when he said: “...no one is the master of his own destiny: no person has control over his own life” (Jeremiah chapter 10 verse 23: Good news Bible). Thus when I heard the call of destiny in both the consulting room and the classroom, I yielded wholeheartedly, treating patients tenderly and enthusiastically as well as teaching students diligently and unreservedly. In doing so, I have become not only a good care-giver but also a great candlestick that lights others in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Mr. Vice Chancellor Sir, every candle of greatness, however, has a source. It is like a divine thread in human tapestry, comprising both God and human elements. My choice of Obstetrics and Gynaecology is a function of God and the people whom He placed on my path as teachers. Given that I was the best graduating student in Surgery, rationality and cerebral logics offered me Surgery but revelation gave me Obstetrics and Gynaecology and to the glory of God, I had a quantum leap to the echelon of the specialty and became Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology within a period of eight years of joining the Department.

Certainly my choice of and exploits in Obstetrics and Gynaecology are also traceable to the influence of great teachers whose commitment to the teaching of the subject stimulated my interest in the field. To this end, I am eternally grateful to all my teachers from the preclinical to the residency days. Professors Onwudiegwu and Ogunniyi deserve special mention. The former admitted me into the residency programme in October, 1995 to be trained as a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, a programme I completed in a record time of 4 years in October, 1999, while the latter recruited me into the academic Department in September, 2005 having worked as a consultant at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo from 2000 to 2005.

The agonies of our mothers, sisters, wives, nieces, and aunties in labour, including an obstructed labour need a compassionate heart. The unimaginable dilemmas and pains of couples grappling with difficulties of infertility demand a caring hand and a compassionate heart. The joy of seeing a woman in labour suddenly smiling with her baby by her side after a successful vaginal delivery or caesarean operation and the glowing faces of couples who moved from being infertile to become expectant parents are all unquantifiable psychological rewards. For over a decade, I have been caring for these categories of patients. My daughter, when she was just five years, once asked me, ‘Daddy why do you treat only women? When I grow up I will be a doctor and I will treat everybody.’ Mr. Vice Chancellor Sir, the answer to her protest-cum-question lies in the fact that women bear more burdens of pregnancy and infertility than men. Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are not only physicians and surgeons, they are both combined. They are also advocates, human right activists, counsellors and maybe priests, all in one. As a result, every Obstetrician and Gynaecologist wears a coat of many colours, albeit without any colour riot. Therefore to render an account of my academic stewardship in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, I have come with my coat of many colours, reflecting in the title of this Lecture: ‘Give me children... Let me live: Combating the Misery of Infertility and Preventing Maternal Mortality’

Recommendations

My recommendations as I end this Lecture are directed to three groups of people; the individual, the healthcare providers and the government and policy makers.

