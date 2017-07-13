"A CHALLENGE TO ACTING PRESIDENT OSINBAJO AND THE CABAL"

"I am constrained to tell the Nigerian people that President Buhari is NOT better and he will NEVER return as President.

The truth is that his situation is pathetic and critical.

Acting President Osinbajo should STOP the lies!

Nigerians have a RIGHT to know the truth.

I call on the cabal to stop the cover up and show us our President!

I challenge them to put him in front of a camera and let him talk!

I challenge them to let him tell us what country he is in, who the leader of that country is, what date it is and what the weather is like outside.

I challenge them to give us proof of life and proof of lucidity.

I challenge them to prove to us that he is familiar with his environment and that he knows who he is seeing, who he is talking to and what he is saying.

I challenge them to prove to us that he is not suffering from chronic dementia and that he is not a vegetable that is hooked up to a life-support machine.

I put it to them that if they refuse to do any or all of these things it means that there is more to the whole thing than meets the eye and they have something hideous and very ugly to hide.

It has been 65 long days since Buhari left Nigeria and since our people last saw him.

He is OUR President, we care for him and we have a right to know the truth about his welfare, his medical condition and his situation"- Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK)