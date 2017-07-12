Supreme Court Verdict: It is victory for Nigerians, democracy - Fayose
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the Supreme Court
judgment, affirming the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker
Committee as the authentic leadership of the PDP as “victory for
democracy and the entire people of Nigeria who are suffering from the
All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule.”
The governor, who reacted to the judgment in Abuja said; “with today’s
judgment, PDP can now play its role as opposition party and prepare to
take over power in 2019.”
According his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New
Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose called on genuine members of the
party to come together for its repositioning, repackaging and
strengthening.
Governor Fayose, who maintained there will be no victor and no
vanquished, said; “The ultimate winner is democracy which cannot
survive without a virile opposition and the entire people of Nigeria
who are already yearning for a return of the PDP, having been
short-changed by the APC.”
He hailed the judiciary “for rising to the occasion at a time the
ruling APC was almost succeeding in its plot to turn Nigeria to a one
party state.”
While congratulating all members and supporters of the PDP for
standing firm with the party, Governor Fayose promised that all
leaders of the party will join hands to channel of new and enduring
course for the party and prepare it for the eventual take-over of
power in 2019.