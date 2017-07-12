Supreme Court Verdict: It is victory for Nigerians, democracy - Fayose

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the Supreme Court

judgment, affirming the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker

Committee as the authentic leadership of the PDP as “victory for

democracy and the entire people of Nigeria who are suffering from the

All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule.”

The governor, who reacted to the judgment in Abuja said; “with today’s

judgment, PDP can now play its role as opposition party and prepare to

take over power in 2019.”

According his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New

Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose called on genuine members of the

party to come together for its repositioning, repackaging and

strengthening.

Governor Fayose, who maintained there will be no victor and no

vanquished, said; “The ultimate winner is democracy which cannot

survive without a virile opposition and the entire people of Nigeria

who are already yearning for a return of the PDP, having been

short-changed by the APC.”

He hailed the judiciary “for rising to the occasion at a time the

ruling APC was almost succeeding in its plot to turn Nigeria to a one

party state.”

While congratulating all members and supporters of the PDP for

standing firm with the party, Governor Fayose promised that all

leaders of the party will join hands to channel of new and enduring

course for the party and prepare it for the eventual take-over of

power in 2019.