PDP NATIONAL CHAIRMANSHIP TUSSLE: Delta PDP Factional Chairman Expresses Ignorance On Supreme Court Verdict

Despite the trending news on social media on the verdict given by the Supreme Court, affirming the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the authentic National Chairman of the party, the factional chairman in Delta State, High Chief Austin Ogbabunor, has expressed ignorance of the judgment.

Speaking in a telephone interview with our correspondent, Chief Ogbanunor said he has not heard of the decision of the apex court, “I am not aware”, he said.

With this development, it therefore means that the party in the state remains factionalized unless urgent move is taken by relevant authorities in the party.

When contacted to speak on the ignorance expressed by Ogbabunor, the Barr Kingsley Esiso-led PDP in the state said he was in a meeting in Abuja, “please, call back I am in a meeting.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court, on Wednesday declared Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic and only recognized National chairman of the party.

The contest was between Senator Sheriff, who was purportedly removed from office as the party’s national chairman at the party’s May 21, 2016 convention, and the national caretaker committee chaired by Senator Makarfi.‎

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices, handed leadership of the party to the Senator Ahmed Markafi-led National Working Committee (NWC), of the party.

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour who read the lead verdict validated the National Convention PDP held in Port Harcourt on May 21, 2016, where the Sheriff led National Executive Committee (NEC), was dissolved.

He said the convention was not conducted in disobedience to any court order even as the apex court accused Sheriff of engaging in forum shopping, saying he “displayed infantile desperation to cling to office at all cost”.

Consequently, it awarded a cost of N200, 000 each, against Sheriff and Prof. Wale Oladipo who acted as National Secretary of the party under him.

The judgment of the apex court brought to an end a protracted leadership crisis that rocked the former ruling party.