Judge reverses order on OAU ex-VC as students protest

Justice Akin Oladimeji of the Osun State High Court, Ede, has reversed his ruling that remanded the former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Antony Elujoba in prison.

The judge who had earlier remanded the former VC, later ordered that Elujoba should be kept in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The protest by the staff and students of the university warranted the change in the decision of the court as the protesters did not allow prison officials to take the accused person away.

They blocked all roads leading to the court for several hours and vowed that they would not open the road or leave the court premises unless the judge release Elujoba.

Justice Oladimeji changed his previous ruling and asked that Elujoba be placed in EFCC custody.

As a result of the change in the decision of the court, the protesters left the court premises and opened the roads. The former VC was facing trial on corruption charges.