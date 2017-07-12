Osun assembly debunks members' defection to PDP

The Osun State House of Assembly under the Leadership of Right Honourable Najeem Salam has debunked the rumour that some honourable members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Assembly have concluded arrangement to defect to the Peoples Democratic (PDP).

The Assembly made this position after an emergency meeting of the APC caucus on Tuesday following a rumour circulated on the social media that some members have concluded arrangement to join the PDP.

A statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said the rumour was baseless and unfounded, saying it was part of the strategies of the opposition to pitch the Assembly against the executive arm of government.

According to the statement, the 24 - man caucus of APC members in the Assembly have always been proud of the performance and successes recorded by the APC- Governor Rauf Aregbesola led government.

The house which also promised continuous loyalty to the government, noted that each member is a leader in its own right, providing quality leadership and representation to the people of their constituents and the state at large.

The parliament stressed that inspite of the economic crisis in the country, the government has made significant impact, in youth empowerment, social and infrastructural development as well as protection of lives and properties among others, saying the July 8, 2017 Senatorial Election in Osun West, was political development with lessons to learn.

“Political development is characterized by ups and down but commitment to the service of the people still remain the thrust of our administration.

“we urged the opposition not to over hype its victory at the poll, and pointed that the APC Government is committed to the service of the people.

“We also use this forum to pass vote of confidence on Governor Rauf Aregbesola and reiterated our support for his administration." the Assembly stressed.