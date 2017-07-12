PASTOR (MRS) FOLUKE ADENIKE ADEBOYE AT 69

Many women are recorded in the Holy Bible as exhibiting leadership qualities in both the Old and New Testaments; and their notable deeds in the ministry will remain so until the Lord comes. Miriam, the sister of Aaron was a prophetess and one of the leaders of Israel during the Exodus from Egypt. The Book of Judges 4 & 5 records Deborah as a prophet-judge, who headed the army of ancient Israel; and Esther, was used by the Creator to save the people of Israel from the antics of Haman. Huldah, a prophet, verified the authenticity of the "Book of the Law of the Lord given through Moses," and activated a religious revival. Similarly, Paul described Phoebe as a minister of the church at Cenchrea; and Priscilla as a ‘’co-worker’’ in Christ Jesus" (Romans 16:3) The God that inspired the female prophets named above is still alive today, and is an Eternal Personality. The Lord has made it possible for women, though regarded and help-mates, to be able to function as ministers of God, have equal access to His Throne, and the Holy Spirit; as God has not created a female or male anointing. Unquestionable God, therefore, uses any vessel He likes.

It is a widely accepted notion that the next place to hell are homes where couples cannot blend; thus missing peace, progress, happiness, and ultimately the plan of God for their lives. Regrettably, many people miss the fulfillment of their divine agenda because of going into wrong marital unions. But God is a Perfect Arranger. The union of the global leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye would appear to be a perfect one designed by God in heaven, Who knows the beginning till the end of humanity, and designs our terrestrial journeys, even before we were born. One could say with every emphasis that Pastor Adeboye is indeed lucky to have married Mummy G.O; one of his helpers of destiny, who is also an embodiment of so many virtues that have positively impacted the entire life and ministry of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide. And Mummy Adeboye too is exceptionally lucky to have discovered her husband. She most probably would not have been this useful to God and humanity, had she missed Daddy Adeboye. Proverbs 18: 22 states that: ‘’Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the LORD.’’ Most ministers of God have been known to succeed in their services in God’s vineyard, because they are lucky and privileged to be blessed with supportive spouses, who dote on them virtually every second, and also create the enabling environment for the prosecution of their husbands’ divine assignments through intercessions and homely conducts.

Fondly addressed as Mummy G.O. by millions of people all over the world, testimonies abound about the milk of kindness that flows through this child of God. Mine will lead, for the purpose of celebrating Mummy Adeboye who turns 69 years old on Thursday, July 13, 2017. My first physical encounter with the ‘First Lady’ of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Year 2001, was undoubtedly divinely arranged. My dear wife, and my humble self had to attend a function in Ilisan-Remo, and decided to utilize the opportunity to pray at the forecourt of the then RCCG International Office, directly opposite the building that then housed Daddy G.O’s office. After joining hands in intercession for about an hour, we decided to leave a message at another point, at the junction leading to the former residence of the RCCG General Overseer, located on the Holiness Road at the RCCG camp. We had intended to leave a message there for our dear sister in the Lord, and blessed child of God, Pastor (Mrs) Margaret Boluwakole. Just as we parked and alighted from our vehicle, we saw Mummy Adeboye coming out towards the junction that led to their Holiness Road residence. Mummy G.O beckoned to us (my wife and I) to come along with her, and personally led us into the living room of the Adeboyes!.

Unknown to us, that day (16 years ago) was Pastor (Mrs) Adeboye’s 53rd birthday anniversary, and top priests of the RCCG gathered at the then official residence of the Adeboyes, and were being entertained under a canopy. My wife and I started looking at ourselves as Mummy directed that we, inconsequential people, be lavishly entertained. We were the only guests in the living room. Soon, Pastor Enoch Adeboye (Daddy G.O) came out from his room directly facing the living room. He greeted us briskly and warmly, prayed and blessed us; and made his way to his vehicle. Daddy G.O headed to the Ajebo Foresquare Church camp site to minister. Then came the time for us to depart. Soft spoken Pastor (Mrs) Adeboye said to us: ‘’I don’t know you, but I just decided to entertain you.’’ She then ordered that drinks and snacks be packed for us and she again escorted us out of the residence. We knew that the Holy Bible in Hebrews 13:2 instructs believers that: ‘’Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby, some have entertained angels unawares.’’ I reasoned that we are no angels and also felt that we were not that important to be accorded that type of hospitality. And we never barged into the premises of the Adeboyes. For several days thereafter, I wondered why God arranged for us to be mightily favoured that way, since we were not angels of the Lord, that people wittingly or unwittingly entertain. It was as if I was dreaming. I told my wife that I suspected that the Holy Spirit directed Mummy G.O. to go and invite us and entertain us; non-influential and insignificant personalities. I have said it repeatedly that I prefer meeting with great servants of God, than meeting with even the President of the United States, who is the most powerful person in the world. And God is graciously doing this. I respect constituted authorities; but I cannot be carried away by political offices and their occupants. God has been so kind to open some great doors such that I once met Vice-President Joe Biden one-on-one when he was Chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, and served concurrently on the Foreign Relations Committee. When I was privileged to hold top political positions in five different governments in Osun State, I ordered my aides to make sure that nobody filled any visitors’ forms to see me; and it never occurred to me that I was more important than an ordinary clerk.

Most times when I reflect on some unusual occurrences, I Chronicles 17:16 eplodes: ‘’Who am I, O Lord GOD? and what is mine house, that thou hast brought me hitherto?’’ God also made it possible for my wife to have had the rare opportunity and priviledge of cooking and dishing the meals taken by Daddy and Mummy G.O. each time they came to minister at the annual convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, until we relocated to Abuja. I remember that whenever Daddy G.O. was asked how many people would be on their entourage, the reply was always: ‘’My wife, myself, my driver, and the Holy Spirit!’’ No side attractions or undue actions that could compete with the glory of God. There was an occasion when church leaders from the Sword of the Spirit Ministries were detailed by our spiritual father, Bishop Francis Wale Oke to meet this wonderful couple at the toll gate of the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. We were looking forward to seeing a big vehicle; but Pastor and Mrs. Adeboye drove into the arena of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries in a small saloon car. Those who went to receive them at the toll gate never knew the Adeboyes had gone past them; while they were looking for Daddy and Mummy G.O. in big vehicles. Simplicity and humility at play. All those whho wish to successfully walk with God must be humble, as the Lord detests the proud.

From available indications, Daddy G.O. is fortunate to have met and married Mummy Folu Adeboye. Conversely, Mummy G.O. is lucky to have tolerated Daddy G.O’s excesses at the initial stages of their friendship and union. For this huge support, Pastor (Mrs) Adeboye is not only enjoying the reward of faithfulness to her husband and God, but has also earned special blessings from the Lord who has sent her husband on a spiritual errand. But like all other heros and heroines of all times, the Adeboyes are not perfect. There would be rough edges, and nothing comes easy. Pastor (Mrs) Adeboye commences her day with communion with God at about 3.00am. She remains in the place of prayer till 6.00am, when she switches over to participate in the family devotion. It is no doubt a hectic schedule that was cultivated shortly after she and her husband knew Christ. She is so much committed to praying, that whenever her husband goes to minister and she has to stay at home, Mummy G.O would go into her prayer closet, urging God to help Daddy G.O. in his ministration. On more than one occasion, Mummy Adeboye would welcome her husband back and tell him some of God’s moves at the ministration, which she never attended!. Her husband would be surprised and asked who told her. Who else but the Holy Spirit? Mrs. Adeboye would always reveal. Mummy G.O is equally hugely passionate about Nigeria; and the proper growth of the young ones. Therefore, the segment for prayers for Nigeria and youths at major meetings of the RCCG is reserved for Pastor (Mrs) Adeboye, who has repeatedly admonished parents to prepare and nurture their children in the way of the Lord. She counsels that good leadership comes from good home training; as any society enjoying good leadership must prepare the young ones for positions of responsibility. Other notable traits are Mrs Adeboye’s hospitality and simplicity. Rev’d Moses Aransiola once confessed that he doesn’t know how Mummy G.O. does it, such that she remembers to send gifts to her numerous spiritual children on Christian festive seasons. On my part, I honestly cannot imagine the number of people who would have missed their goals and destinies, had the Adeboyes failed to honour the call of God; and the Creator fails to make replacements.

AS SPIRITUAL MOTHER

A woman of virtue, millions of people have, through Mummy G.O. developed intimate relationships with God, as she touches lives through her simplicity and commitment to the divine agenda. Being a spiritual mother is a supernatural way to care for souls, especially guiding priests to fulfill their divine agenda. It is a type of maternity that nurtures divine life in others by doing God’s will. One notable feature of her life is that Mummy G.O is also a strict disciplinarian who brooks no nonsense or laxity in the ministry. As spiritual mother to millions of people all over the world, including prominent religious leaders like Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Bishop David Oyedepo, Revd Joe Olaiya, Revd Moses Aransiola and Pastor Uzodinma Obed, among several others, she fits perfectly into the status of a Mother-in-Israel. Mummy G.O’s love and concern for her spiritual children is noteworthy. For example, Mummy G.O. practically relocated to the residence of the Oyedepos at the Covenant University, Otta, to perform a motherly role when Satan attempted to touch the anointed of the Lord; -- Pastor (Mrs) Faith Oyedepo, who was attacked spiritually, some years ago. That was a demonstration of true love, concern and motherhood. Bishop Oyedepo, who has associated with foremost ministers describes Pastor Adeboye as ‘’the great legend who is a father to me in the ministry. ‘’From 1983, I have been with him and have drawn maximally from his wisdom and strength.’’

Mummy G.O. is part of the great influences and personalities that have emerged in Oyedepo’s Ministry to assist in positioning him for the height that he has attained. Bishop Oyedepo says: “When I was in dire need of the Spirit of wisdom, God specifically told me to connect Pastor E. A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God for special impartation.” God directed Bishop Oyedepo to other gifted ministers like T.L. Osborne, Kenneth and Gloria Copeland and Kenneth Haggins for impartation in other areas like covenant wealth and healing. Mummy G.O. is credited with an enormous inner strength and huge divine gifts that she has deployed to the work of God, particularly as pillar of support for her husband’s divine assignment. Her pattern of spiritual motherhood indicates that Mummy G.O’s first responsibility is to be led by the Holy Spirit, as God brings people into her life to mentor. She relates closely with her mentees, through many ways including the annual ‘Feast of Esther’ that brings together wives of church leaders. The occasion provides an opportunity to encourage them through interactions, ministrations, and prayers for them to continually grow and mature as responsible Christians. Like her husband, Mama Adeboye shuns elaborate introductions when being ushered to the podium and prefers to focus on Jesus Christ. The couple believes that it is necessary that we replicate Christ’s pattern of life and ministry, and the main focus should be to announce the Father and hide behind the cross, and only lift up the One who paid for our sins on the Cross.

AS A LOVER OF GOD

A lover of God, Pastor (Mrs) Adeboye is a wonderful sight to behold at worship sessions, shaking her tambourine almost aggressively in an atmosphere enveloped by the Holy Spirit, in appreciation of the grace and majesty of God. Worship sessions are moments of praise and graceful dance steps. But those dance steps are not for her husband, Pastor Adeboye to appreciate; but for the Lord. Mama Adeboye is reputed to be a calm and warm personality with sterling leadership qualities, endowed with an unusual organizational ability. She is also ‘’blessed with immense grace and great capacity for hard work, and has proven to be a missionary and minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ with a gift of intercession. Late Charles Spurgeon, a famous preacher, in his sermon delivered at ‘The Music Hall, Royal Surrey Gardens’ noted that: "There is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother, and ‘’Friendship is the only thing in the world concerning the usefulness of which all mankind are agreed. ‘’Friendship seems as necessary an element of a comfortable existence in this world as fire or water, or even air itself.’’ Together, the Adeboyes have weathered unimaginable storms of life, and God has aided them to live exemplary lives as model husband and wife, such that observers cannot, but always wonder if the couple has ever had reasons to disagree at all. But in reality, they must have their ‘’rough edges’’ as human beings; but love, reasoning, prayers, perseverance and understanding matter a lot. Every so often, they appear at venues of their ministrations in the same type of dresses, and are almost inseparable in their public outings. And Pastor Adeboye has constantly said, jocularly, that whoever wants to court his trouble should touch her dear ‘’girl friend’’ as Daddy G.O. occasionally describes Mummy G.O in his ministrations.

The conducts of this couple are shining examples for the younger generation, and a good case study tor budding ministers of the gospel. Daddy G.O acknowledges the fact that he was ‘’rotten’’ before he knew Christ. I am not competent to say this; but I am only quoting Daddy Adeboye’s utterances in his ministrations that indicate that God is able to use anybody. This is one of the reasons why Pastor Adeboye quite often says that if he was Jesus Christ, he wouldn’t have forgiven Adeboye, because he was very ‘’rotten’’. Yet Mummy Adeboye tolerated the suppossed excesses of her husband. She is today reaping what she sowed in prayers, persistence, perseverance, and true love. Some other women would have stormed out of the relationship, only to fall into the waiting hands of Satan. But the God of all grace was at work, and the Holy Spirit that lives inside the couple has always assisted them to live together, and love themselves unconditionally, preparing millions of souls for the Rapture. Mrs Folu Adeboye is the Mother-in-Israel in the RCCG family; a title deservingly conferred on her as a result of her status and activities in the church. The area in which Pastor Folu Adeboye has impacted humanity greatly is that of total support for the work of God, as a pillar of support for her husband in the ministry. When the mantle fell on Pastor Adeboye, RCCG had only 40 parishes. As at 2017, the parishes in Nigeria have grown to over 32,000, over 700 parishes in the United Kingdom, and many more parishes, spread across 196 countries.

DIVINE BIRTHDAY GIFT

Should God decide to ask Pastor (Mrs) Adeboye for what gift she needs as she turns 69 years old, I feel sure that she will not ask for any personal favour. Like her husband did in 1998, when God requested Daddy G.O. to name a gift he wanted for his birthday, Mummy G.O is likely to follow the footsteps of her husband, who never requested for a personal favour; but asked the Lord to bless members of his church specially, as his birthday gift. It is very possible that Mummy G.O. will specifically ask the Lord to bless children, her flock, and Nigeria that occupy priority positions in her prayers. Now, how many people pray for our spiritual leaders and people in positions of authority? God’s servants stand in the gap for us. Who stands in the gap for them? Thank God for the Eternal Advocate to whom priests are responsible. Nigeria will, by the grace of God, surely fulfill her place in destiny in your life-time. Mama Adeboye has operated with great zeal and enthusiasm as a real spiritual mother, who has the mind, compassion of Christ, and love of God. Mummy G.O. points out every so often that God loves Nigeria, with a firm belief that God’s hand is involved in the affairs of our nation; and it is His will to prosper Nigeria. Happy birthday anniversary to Mummy G.O; a true Mother-In-Israel, mentor, and coach to millions of people; and a committed wife under the roof of Daddy Adeboye. My wish for Mummy G.O. on this occasion is that she will continue to experience the net-breaking touch of the One who gave her the charge to make disciples of all nations, in a way that would make the story of her life worth reading, even for generations yet unborn.

Mummy G.O, you are what you are today by the grace of God. I pray that the good Lord may grant Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye a special blessing, that would not only enable her continue to spend her days in properity; and her years in pleasure; but also make heaven with as many millions of people as possible following. Happy birthday mummy.

