AN OPEN MEMO TO THE LOOSE-TONGUED WOMAN 

I recall watching a Lagos-based early morning tv talk show hosted by a quartet of women whose rein on their tongues is no more than that on their contempt for our cultural values.

The lead anchor who goes about like an irate mother hen once stated: " you know we ladies love using our mouths!" as she harried her "chicks" to argue for zero consequence for tongues so thoughtlessly deployed!

Ordinarily, if a woman has no qualms about using her tongue so recklessly as to inflict severe damage on my mind, I should have no qualms about inflicting commensurate damage on her body. And having so damaged my mind, I shouldn't have much trouble pleading insanity in court. But that's rather simplistic as body blows are in no position to compare with deftly delivered mind blows!

So, executive midgets who strive for visibility on tip toe as marchers for female "protection" need not bother their fat heads.

I had stated in earlier articles that most women who get beaten up derive some strange gratification in seeing that such happens. For anyone who sees bumps on a woman's face may not be interested in hearing the details! So, they ensure they are beaten up so as to muddle up the case!

If she uses dangerous words on you, there are so many options open to you. Start the Voice Recorder on your phone. Call your sister to "deal" with her. Report her to the police. Damage her back with words if you are so disposed. But whatever you do, please do not drop the case. Press charges and ensure that she goes to prison. Verbal assault still forms a prominent part of our legal statutes!

Or use the Ronaldo option....

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.