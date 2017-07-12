Commentaries | 12 July 2017 10:12 CET
On Dino Melaye And Maintaining "Status Quo"
What does "maintain the status quo" mean?
Whatever it means, at the end of the day the people of Nigeria re being shortchanged by Nigeria PLC.
What does "maintain the status quo" mean?
Whatever it means, at the end of the day the people of Nigeria re being shortchanged by Nigeria PLC.
|"Try not to become a man of success, but rather a man of value" By: A.C. Acquah
|Judge Reverses Order On Oau Ex-vc As Students Protest
|Osun Assembly Debunks Members' Defection To Pdp
|Cpj Demands Justice For Prominent Journalist Pavel Sheremet
|World Bank President To Serap: Our Role In The Spending Of Abacha Loot Was Limit
|Buhari And Osinbajo Held “very Good Meeting” In London-presidency
|Pastor (mrs) Foluke Adenike Adeboye At 69
|An Open Memo To The Loose-tongued Woman
|Project Evaluation: Group Plans 3-day Workshop
|66 Ex-niger Delta Agitators Gain Admission Into Johan Cruyff Institute Of Barcel
|Let The Igbos Go But....
|Boko Haram is Still Very Much Here And Ever So Deadly
|Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru: Representing Beyond The Talk-shop
|Is The Ogoni Cleanup Funds Not In Danger?
|A Strange Word From Pastor Moshood Ifayemiwo And My Response To Him
|'kaduna Declaration': Reflections And Matters Arising
|Biafra: Did The Igbo Kill Jesus?
|The Realization Of The Biafra Agenda And Its Benefits For Nigeria
|My Landlord Used My Daughter For Money Ritual, Family Alleged
|How To Secure Your Ecommerce Site From Hacking And Fraud
|Mtn, Heritage Bank Officials Arrested For Stealing Over N150 Million From Custom
|Saraki’s Farcical Coup Of July 4th
|South East, South South Governors Form Forum For Political, Economic Cooperation
|Gtbank Gets Double Honors At Euromoney Awards ….. Wins Ni
|Osun West: Voting Ends In Polling Units
|Kidnap Kingpin Evans Vanishes
|An Owner "robber"?
|Nigerian Schoolboys Kidnapped Over 40 Days Ago Remain Missing And Governor Ambod