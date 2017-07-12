If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Commentaries | 12 July 2017 10:12 CET

On Dino Melaye And Maintaining "Status Quo"

Source: Dr. Perry Brimah

Click for Full Image Size

What does "maintain the status quo" mean?

Whatever it means, at the end of the day the people of Nigeria re being shortchanged by Nigeria PLC.


"Try not to become a man of success, but rather a man of value"
By: A.C. Acquah

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists