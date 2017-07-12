If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

PROJECT EVALUATION: GROUP PLANS 3-DAY WORKSHOP

Destiny Ugorji
A strategy-focused organisation, Development Measures has concluded plans to hold a 3-day Strategy Development and Management for Results Workshop for Development professions in Nigeria.

Monitoring and Evaluation expert and President, Development Measures, Nigeria, Emmanuel Uche, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, Monday, said the organization is: &ldquo;delivering this Strategy, Monitoring and Evaluation Training as part of its Institutional strengthening Capacity building series.&rdquo;

&ldquo;This particular diet is targeted at Development Measure&rsquo;s partner organisations that are essentially of the organized non-state actors to improve their operational capacity, programme impact and sustainability.&rdquo;

According to him, the training series, targeting organized non-state actors holds from 19th to 21st of July, 2017, while registration of participants ends on the 17th of July, 2017.

He urged Civil Society organisations in the country to take advantage of the opportunity to build their capacity, sharpen their skills, and deepen their understanding of Monitoring and Evaluation, as well as Managing for Results, for greater productivity.

Development Measures is a private non-governmental organization, committed to building institutional capacities to effectively manage for results in both public and private spheres.

They have their key competencies in the provision of consultancy services around governance strengthening, strengthening system for accountability and transparency, organizational strategy development and performance management, system studies, research and evaluation.


Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Chike Duru.
