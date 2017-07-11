EMBRACE CHARITY AS WAY OF LIFE – MADUMERE TELLS NIGERIANS

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has tasked Nigerians to embrace charity as a way of life.

The Deputy Governor made this call shortly after a church service at the Chapel of Praise, Anglican Communion, Mbaitoli local government of Imo state last Sunday.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere addressing the congregation at the Chapel of Praise Anglican Communion at Lake Malinda, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State

He described charity as a rare virtue behind his fulfillment and success stories of many. In his testimony, he said his resolve to always celebrate with the less privileged on his birthdays is because of its fulfilling experience.

Speaking further, he revealed; “My experience in prison while awaiting trial on phony charges taught me a great lesson. Let us not always be in a hurry to stigmatise those in prison. Some of these cases are circumstantial. This is the reason they must be encour aged and helped in whatever we can. For those who got into prison on crimes, we should also find ways to help them turn a new leaf. Prison should be a rehabilitation center and nothing more. These are the reason I always enquire to know what I can do to help out every other time. I have been celebrating my birthday, too, with them.”

Prince Eze Madumere speaking further described charity as a veritable tool in instilling love and patriotism in citizens. “If you show less privileged ones love, surely, they will in turn show love to others when they have the opportunity; if you do it without minding the person's race, ethnicity or even religious belief, it will only bring about bonding and love for one another;”, he enthused.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by the Chaplain of Chapel of Praise, Anglican Communion, Lake Malinda, Achi-Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State

Earlier in his sermon with the theme “A good attitude will determine your altitude ' the presiding priest ,Venerable Sunday Iherue explained that one's happiness is determined by his relationship with God pointing out that undue acquisition of wealth is not a prerequisite to heaven.He used the opportunity to appreciate those who reached out to him and joined hands to observe his annual ritual of celebrating with orphans and less privileged on his 53rd birthday.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media