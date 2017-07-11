Minister Of States For Education Stalls UBEC/SUBEB Meeting In Delta

The Minister of State for Education, Anthony Nwuka, who was billed to attend the 19th quarterly meeting between the management of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) scheduled to hold at the Unity Hall of Delta State Government House has arrived behind time leading to the rearrangement of the event.

Mr Nwuka, was to represent his boss, Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education at the event but arrived the state late which led to the deferment of the meeting to Wednesday.

The programme which was slated for 9:00am could not hold due to Nwuka’s lateness in arriving, before embarking on a courtesy visit on the state governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa and the palace of the Asagba of Asaba.

The event with the theme: Textbook Policy: “An Effective Tool For Enhancing Delivery of Qualitative Basic Education In Nigeria”, suffered setbacks in the hands of President Mohammed Buhari’s aide.

Our correspondent observed a great deal of disappointment over delegates at the programme who seated impatiently waiting for the meeting to kick-start but failed.

Some of them who murmured in the hall expressed disappointment over the minister whom they say is incompetent to function in the office given to him.