Court remands Diekola, 6 others in prison over alleged breach of peace 

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State presided over by Chief Magistrate Ayo Ayeni has ordered that an All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Fatai Oyedele Diekola, aged 60, and six others be remanded in Ilesa prison over alleged breach of public peace.

The other accused persons remanded are Salau Moshood, 43, Adekunle Onikole,40, Oladosu Alo, 53, Funsho Babalola, 51, Babayo Daudu, 36, and Babalola Kayode, 42.

Mr. Oyedele, also known as Diekola, and the other accused persons are facing a three- count charge of conspiracy and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, Chris Okafor, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Monday at about 12.05 p.m. at ring road area of Osogbo.

Mr. Okafor said the accused conspired among themselves to chant abusive songs which were political and almost led to a breach of public peace.

He said the offences contravened Sections 517, 349, and 69 and were punishable under Section 70 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against them while their counsel, Olarewaju Jaiyeoba, pleaded for bail.

Chief Magistrate, Ayo Ayeni, however, ordered the accused to be remanded in prison while their counsel make a formal application for their bail.