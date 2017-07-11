Badoo: MSSN cancels training camp in Ikorodu

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has ordered its branches in Ikorodu to cancel its planned Holiday Training Course Camp in the area.

The HTC camp, themed, ‘The inheritors’, was scheduled to hold between July 14 and 18 across the 44 Area Councils in Lagos State to train students on different skills.

The Amir of MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, gave the order during the organisation’s Executive Council meeting at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijaniki.

The cancellation order came after officials of its eight area councils in Ikorodu expressed fear over the ‘volatile’ security condition in the area.

According to the officials, residents of Ikorodu currently live in panic and could hardly afford to assemble together in large numbers.

Though they said efforts were in top gear to combat activities of the ‘badoo' cult group terrorising the area, the officials explained some residents are afraid that the 'Badoo' group may launch reprisal attack over the killing of some of their members.

Ashafa said, “We are so much concerned about the security situation in the area. We cannot afford to risk the lives of our members despite the importance of the training. The security report from our officials in the area is scary and not encouraging.

“The police and other security officials need to step up their intelligence and mobilise more officers to the area. It is worrisome that students who are the future and hope of the country are also suffering from condemnable acts and security lapses in the state.

"Lagos State deserves advanced intelligence, pre-emptive and sufficient policing to really combat criminal tendencies unfolding lately."

Ashafa, who condemned the wave of criminality bedeviling the peace of the state in recent time, said, "Although it could be understandable that some bad elements have been frustrating the efforts of government in recent time, we appeal the state government not to relent in its effort to maintain a crime free Lagos.”

He explained that the theme of the training camp, ‘The inheritors’, was chosen to challenge youths to be lucrative and avoid the mistakes of past leaders.

He noted that Nigeria needed god-fearing youths to take-over from the current set of leaders.

