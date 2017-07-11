Ife Mayhem: Dangote Donates #50M to 220 victims

The Richest man in Africa Aliko Dangote has donated a sum of 50 million naira to the victims of of the march 8 communal clash in ile-ife, Osun state.

The money was given to 220 victims from both Hausa and Yoruba persons who lost property during crisis, which claimed over 40 lives.

Speaking at the distribution of cheques to the beneficiaries held at the palace of Ooni of Ife, the MD/CEO Dangote Foundation, Mrs Zourera Yusuf said the gesture was to foster unity between the hausa and yoruba communities and to also bring succour to the victims.

"220 people who are victims of the crisis will be given cheques to the tune of 50 million naira"

"When we give help to people, it's expected that they make judicious use of it"

While speaking, the Emir of Kano Mohammed Sanusi lauded the gesture of the foundation in bringing relief to the victims of the crisis.

The sarkin kano urged all well meaning Nigerians to take a cue from Dangote and begin to extend hands of assistance to the people in need, especially the poor.

"It is a great pleasure for me to be visiting once again on this occasion when we witnessed distribution of relief in form of cheques to the victims of the communal clash"

Few months ago i was here and along with the ooni we went to sabo and saw the level of destruction.

I called Aliko Dangote that the level of destruction in ife was much and that he needed to help.

I thank Aliko from the manner in which he responded to the manner he helps the poor.

I urge all well meaning Nigerians to always extend hands of assistance to the people especially those who are poor".

"That God did not give wealth to some people, doesn't mean lack of love, and that he blessed some is not a sign of love either. It is how that wealth is utilised that matter.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi also appreciated the gesture of the President of Dangote groups, Aliko Dangote.

He corroborated the narration of the Emir on how Dangote was asked for help.

Ooni Ogunwusi said " We cannot leave everything to government to do, if other privileged Nigerians can emulate the spirit of Dangote, it will be great"

Some of the beneficiaries Malami Nasidi and Abosede Awoyera expressed appreciation for the gesture, and promised to make good use of the money.