Etisalat Nigeria Says Change Of Name Won’t Affect Its Operations

BEVERLY HILLS, July 11, (THEWILL) – Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services, EMTS, Ltd. trading as Etisalat Nigeria on Tuesday informed its customers that the change of brand name will not affect its operations.

The Vice President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, EMTS, Mr Ibrahim Dikko, in a statement said that EMTS was aware of recent news reports regarding Etisalat Group's withdrawal of the right to the continued use of the Etisalat brand in Nigeria by EMTS.

NAN quotes him as saying that EMTS had a valid and subsisting agreement with the Etisalat Group.

According to Dikko, the agreement entitles EMTS to use the Etisalat brand notwithstanding the recent changes within the company.

“Indeed, discussions are ongoing between EMTS and Etisalat Group pertaining to the continued use of the brand.

“EMTS will issue a formal statement once discussions are concluded.

“The final outcome on the use of the brand in no way affects the operations of the business as our full range of services remain available to our customers,'' he said.

Dikko said that EMTS launched in Nigeria in 2008 with “0809ja'' to affirm the “Nigerianness'' of its origin and sphere of influence.

He said that in nine years of operation, the company remained a prime driver and avid supporter of the Nigerian spirit of excellence.

According to him, the telecommunications company will continue to stay true to its “Naijacentric identity''.

“This notion is strongly reflected in our core messages and depicted in major projects and initiatives, which we have been known to support.

“All these initiatives have their foundation embedded in supporting key aspects of the Nigerian fabric: building Nigerian businesses and empowering Nigerians with a focus on the youth.

“Nigeria remains the soul of EMTS' business and we have made the brand alluring to our teeming subscribers, who see a piece of the spirit and character of Nigeria in everything we do.

“EMTS is here to stay and we wish to assure our esteemed customers that our core values of youthfulness, customer-centricity, and innovation will remain the pillars on which we operate.

“We thank our esteemed customers for their abiding faith in us,'' Dikko said.

Since the month of March, Etisalat Group has been having the issues with the consortium of 13 banks over the payment $1.2bn loan.

The group had on Monday given Etisalat Nigeria three weeks ultimatum to stop the usage of its brand name.