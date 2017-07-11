Court remands former OAU VC Prof. Elujoba in prison

A high court sitting in Ede town, Osun State presided over by Justice David Oladimeji has ordered that a former acting VC of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Professor Anthony Elujoba, standing trial for alleged financial misappropriation, be remanded at the Ilesa prison pending the ruling on his bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) had on Friday, arraigned prof Elujoba and the bursar of the institution, Ronke Akeredolua on a 7 count charge bothering on financial impropriety.

Counsel to the defendants, Ibrahim Lawal had at the last sitting filed an application for bail, which was opposed by the EFCC counsel, Festus Ojo, who argued that granting the prayer would not be in the interest of justice.

Justice Oladimeji after listening to the argument from both sides on why the bail application should be granted or not, adjourned ruling on the application till July 18, 2017.

Meanwhile, the premises of the Osun state high court where the former VC a former acting VC is standing trial for alleged financial misappropriation was thrown into disarray this morning.

Workers and students of the institution who were in court for solidarity betrayed emotions and went haywire after the presiding judge Justice David Oladimeji ordered Prof. Elujoba to be remanded at the Ilesha prison, pending ruling on his bail application.

The visibly angry staff and students of OAU besieged the court premises pouncing on anyone perceived to be in tune with the EFCC action against the former VC.

For several hours and still counting the protesters took over the court premises chanting anti-judicial and pro-Elujoba songs.

They vowed to resist the remand order, and also promised to storm the Ilesa Prison, where the defendants were ordered to be sent to.

Some of them who spoke with newsmen claimed Prof. Elujoba is not guilty of all the offences brought against and demanded his release.

As at press time, the demonstration was still on.