How to secure your eCommerce site from hacking and fraud

Technology has made setting up an eCommerce site very easy however, securing your site from hackers, online fraud and other cybercrime activities is often overlooked. If you own an eCommerce website you must consider security measures as a top priority to protect customers' personal information. Here's a guide highlighting four ways you can secure your site.

1. Don't collect or save sensitive data you don't need

Hackers and cyber criminals can only access data that has been saved on your site. Therefore, make sure you don't collect or save any confidential customer data on your website, such as shoppers' credit card details. If you must retain any private information, ensure that hackers can't access it remotely.

2. Test your eCommerce site for any irregularities on a regular basis

To meet certain security standards, credit card companies may require online retailers to run tests on their sites. It's however, advised that you take it on yourself to regularly evaluate your eCommerce site to prevent hackers from accessing anything that could do damage. You can consider hiring a cybersecurity consultant who can help you identify any vulnerabilities.

3. Choose a trusted web hosting service provider

It's important to check that the web application you select for your eCommerce site is secure, but one other major factor you should look at is the web hosting service provider you are using. According to a web security article on CSO, when searching for good web hosting service providers, you should also do research on the type of software and hardware that they use. Hosting service providers which use advanced and updated software should be your first choice because this software can't be easily hacked and has all the essential security features.

4. Encrypt all information that might attract hackers

Malicious hackers can monitor even the most confidential information from a person's personal computer, as a result it's advised that you encrypt your online business communications, especially with your credit card processor. Website security experts say you should never share potentially private data in plain text over the internet.

Online shoppers count on you to protect their confidential information. Your customers should trust your dedication to online security, otherwise, it could cost you their loyalty, or worse, if cyber criminals manage to access private data. Also, it's important to ensure you verify your online payment solutions service provider before using their services.

Article written in collaboration with PayU