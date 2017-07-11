Nigerian SMEs Rejuvenates At RedStar SME 1000

Determined to rejuvenate and strengthen SMEs in the country while also bridging the logistics gap for SMEs, Red Star Express hosted small start-up owners at the SME 1000 workshop. Tagged ‘Breaking Boundaries, the event was intended to serve as a ground-breaking medium for Red Star Express to bridge the logistics gap faced by SMEs, give them support by sharing insights, information and industry advice as it affects them in relation to the growth of their business. It was also intended to identify business opportunities for the company while helping SMEs expand the SMEs’ reach locally and internationally.

Held recently in Lagos, the workshop created an opportunity for entrepreneurs and owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to receive advice and logistics resources from Red Star Express, other industry leaders and concerned regulatory agencies, so as to assist in creating an excellent opportunity to interact and network. It also created an opportunity for these entrepreneurs to exhibit their products.

According to the Group Managing Director/CEO, RedStar Express, Mr Sola Obabori, “Red Star is committed to supporting the growth of SMEs in Nigeria which is the bedrock of the economy. We believe that a more connected world means more opportunities. This is why customers including SMEs count on our diverse portfolio of offerings to connect to more than 220 countries and territories, linking more than 90 percent of the world’s GDP”.

“Through our foreign partners, we can take you from here to any part of the world within 72 hours. That is the kind of strength we have brought to the table. So if you are a businessman in Nigeria, we can take it from here and deliver your goods to anyone who has made an order from any part of the world.”

Some of the speakers at the event encouraged these start-up owners and admonished them on the way to go in achieving success in their various businesses. The President, Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, Mr Adedapo Adelegan, reiterated the need for patience while waiting for business growth. “You must have the patience to wait for 10 years to grow.

Adedapo Adelegan, President, Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce/speaker; Anna Einarsson, Chief Executive Officer, Tribute; Sola Obabori, Group Managing Director, Red Star Plc, and Paul Foh, Chief Executive Officer, Katalyst Consulting

A business is like letter ‘S’ because when your business is at its peak, you start developing another idea. The reason for the second curve is to ensure that your business stands the weight of time. The internet brought information technology. I however urge you to use the internet to get customers.” Similarly, the CEO Tribute, Anna Einarsson, advised the young entrepreneurs to map out a clear vision which will be a roadmap to business growth. “Vision without a plan is just a dream, so you need to write down your goals, set clear goals, make good contacts, take care of your contacts, celebrate small wins, keep your team motivated and goal focused, always keep a positive mind, think deep, take advantage of great social media tools, partner with good people build yourtomorrow today and learn everything you can do. The General Manager SME Group, Fidelity Bank, Mr Kenneth Opara, pointed out that SMEs are seen as agents of growth that drive the economy. He however counseled the entrepreneurs. “Focus on critical sectors, recognize investment opportunities, build an internal strategy to survive, build your capacity as a business, build a process where investors can be interested in what you are doing, build a business model that supports your business opportunity and continue to innovate”.

CEO, Tribune, Anna Einarsson; GMD, Red Star Express Plc, Sola Obabori; Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Red Star Express Plc, Victor Ukwat and Divisional Managing Director, Red Star Express, Charles Ejekam

Red Star Express has been a major e-commerce delivery backbone for a large number of SMEs, by ensuring hassle free order fulfillment. The SMEs will be availed the opportunity of choosing from a bouquet of services depending on their business needs and requirements ranging from deliveries within 3 to 6 hours in Lagos, door-to-door deliveries nationwide, Cash-On-Delivery, Prepaid Delivery, Drop off & Pickup Centres, Freight, Warehousing, Inventory Management, Outsourcing, among others.

Red Star Express is a licensee of FedEx (Federal Express), and one of the most reputable companies in the Nigeria logistics industry. Incorporated in October 1992, the company provides a portfolio of logistics solution which includes domestic and international deliveries, freight forwarding, integrated warehousing and haulage services, information and document management, e-Commerce order fulfillment services. Red Star became an Associate of TNT following the acquisition of TNT by FedEx in 2016.