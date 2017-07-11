THESE SHIRTLESS DETAINEES

The time was 3 am. I had merely opened my room window a little. The wift of cool air was comforting but only momentarily so. A sneeze followed by a runny nose reminded me of the weather. I had to adjust this window aperture fast lest I came down with a cold!

Across the length and breath of Nigeria, detained persons are sleeping shirtless on cold bare floors at 3 am as I write! They are packed like sardines. In the cold. In heat. They are made to piss and shit in the same stuffy rooms. In police formations and prisons...especially when still awaiting trial!

Detainees in Nigeria are never allowed to be clothed, even when paraded like already convicted felons!

Females in detention do not fare better but are not kept without bras. It would be senseless to do so. A female bra is no less a potential weapon for strangling fellow inmates than a male shirt. So, this male nakedness cannot be for the sakes of fellow inmates! And bras like shirts, can also be stringed together for ingenious uses!

I suppose some of us still enjoying some measure of physical freedom have come to be so mindless of the plight of those deprived of theirs. So much so that politicians only make bogus promises on prison reforms to attract votes. They then visit the prisons and take pictures!

My latest sneeze bears a peculiar relevance. It again reminds me of the plight of fellow humans in detention centres across Nigeria as they are kept shirtless for the entire duration of their detention. I do not know exactly when or how this practice started but I must be right in assuming it's a legacy of the colonial policing system. Britain dumped these old ways eons ago!

This practice brazenly infringes on the fundamental rights of these persons and the dignity of their persons in direct violation of international conventions and statutes! It debases their minds as it injures their bodies! It hardens them! It inflicts them with diseases!

I just cannot see why our police and prisons reduce human beings to mere creatures in pants and shorts. To compel submission? A superiority complex?

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.