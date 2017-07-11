GRISLY DISPLAY OF RICHES IN MIDST OF POVERTY!

Saturday the 8th of July, 2017 yet again saw the perennial flooding of Lagos Island in Nigeria...an annual ritual that the loud government finds no solution to in spite of huge funds at its disposal...including tax revenues!

Whereas Lagos is topographically a lowland below sea level, repetitive flooding so severe as to pose extreme threat to lives and properties cannot be excused on the altar of such mundane excuses.

And in the absence of such farsighted infrastructure as preemptive drainage systems, realistic housing and healthy water supply...in spite of noises to the contrary, a proptotic consummate thug and election rigger was preoccupied with mindless flaunting of his riches on the pretext of celebrating his son's wedding on the same day in the same city!

I never knew this frogeye to have ever guided a firm of chartered accountants to global fame...yet he has so much excess money to toss around!

And even if individuals make huge piles of money through legit means, it takes a shallow mind to flaunt it so obscenely!

It has been said that the propensity of a person to so attempt to impress others via show of riches is an admission of personal inadequacies in self esteem!

And in the midst of such unimaginable poverty in a land once superintended by the main dramatis personae!

Annoyingly enough, these financial obscenities were simultaneously replicated in Ogun State where the governor " gave out" his daughter's hand in marriage!

For Heaven's sakes, how did we get to such a stage that such value-deficient and scruple-deficient individuals are the ones that copiously populate our polity?

A sure perversion of values indeed...

Your son's wedding is your personal cup of tea. You may do to it as you please but please do not pollute my Saturday evening with mindless telecast. The overhead on-screen caption read something like: "Lagos Witnesses Superlative Wedding".

Switching stations is not enough to douse our anger and assuage our disgust!

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.