Osun West: Aregbesola congratulates Ademola, says the people have spoken

The Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated the elected Osun West Senatorial District Senator, Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the polls.

Aregbesola who congratulated Ademola through his twitter handle, said the people have spoken and their choice is respected.

He also posited that democracy has won.

According to him, " I congratulate Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the polls on Saturday. The people have spoken. Democracy has won and we respect the people's choice."