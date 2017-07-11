Fatai Diekola arraignment over public disturbance stalled as magistrates refuse to hear case

One of the Osun State prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Fatai Diekola has been arrested by the state police command over public disturbance.

Diekola who has been wanted by the police for some weeks, finally showed up at the headquarters on Monday with a group of supporters, prompting his arrest for public disturbance.

His arraignment was however stalled because there was no magistrate to hear the case.

The case which was transfered from Magistrate Court 2 presided by Adenike Olowolagba to Magistrate Court 4 presided by Habibat Basiru was again asked to be assigned to another court.

Diekola was later taken back to the police station in preparation for proper arraignment.

Speaking at the court, the counsel to Diekola, Barrister Bukola Onifade said administrative bail would be gotten for the suspect at the station pending the time he would be properly charged to court.

He explained that Diekola had been invited by the police some weeks ago but because he was Ill, he couldn't go.

He said Alhaji however decided to go to the station today against his doctor's advise but was met on the road by his supporters who were there to give him moral support.

Onifade said this act however prompted the police to detain the prominent politician and eventually took him to court for likely breach of public peace.

Asked if his client's arrest has any political undertone, Onifade said only time will tell and that it was too early to pass such a judgment.