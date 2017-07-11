Delta State: Allege Plans To Sack DESIEC Chairman By Okowa Thickens

If the news making the round is anything to go by, Delta State governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa is allegedly chopping for the replacement of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DESIEC), Chairman, Mr Moses Ogbe, ahead of the October 2017 local government elections in the state

It was purported that Okowa has no trust in the DESIEC boss and is making frantic move to appoint a new chairman for the commission for the local government poll in April 2018 against October when the tenure of the present chairmen would expire.

A source at the commission’s office along Asaba-Onitsha Expressway disclosed that Deltans should not allow themselves to be deceived by the power that be that elections into the third tires of government may not come up this year.

The Okowa-led administration is currently foot-dragging over preparation towards the next smooth transition of power in the local government council as the government has not made any statement to hit the ground running.

It was learnt that Okowa has finalized plans to allegedly settle the current DESIEC team out of office with huge sums of money for his own political associates and cronies to come in to deliver the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates during the election.

It was also alleged that a secretary for the commission has been secretly appointed ahead of the process to bring in his loyalists to man the new DSIEC that would be put in place sometime on or before December 2017.

It was gathered that Okowa has settled for the running of the councils with Heads Of Personnel Management (HPMs) pending when local government election would be conducted come 2018.

The Principal Secretary to the governor, Hillary Ibegbulem has been alleged of requesting the 25 council HPMs to contribute the sum of N125 million as appreciation to the governor whom has also allegedly put modalities in place to transfer them to their local government of origin.

A cross section of Deltans has expressed worries that the state governor might not conduct elections into the local government councils over dwindling resources.

It would be recalled that in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South local government, Okowa during a PDP stakeholders meeting had told the party members to work at the grass root level and see how the party would be formidable, “the local government election is still ahead with some months. Let’s not talk about it now”, he said.

Meanwhile, DESIEC boss had earlier told journalists that an election timetable for the conduct of local councils’ election shall soon be released.

He said that the Commission had gone round the state, assessed the facilities for the conduct of the polls and that government was very willing to fund the conduct of the local polls because of its critical democratic importance.

The DSIEC boss observed that the Commission was conscious of anxiety of politicians and political parties for the elections, promising that the electoral body will not disappoint them as the elections will be conducted in the nearest future. He appealed to politicians to be patient and not to jump the gun, saying “we are coming out very soon with the election timetable.

The electoral helmsman maintained that the tour of the commission round the various offices in the state has prepared the body for the polls as the facilities will be upgraded while staff would be retrained for the conduct of the polls.

Ogbe further promised Deltans that the next local council polls shall be free, fair and credible, warning that any DSIEC staff that compromises the conduct of the polls shall be sanctioned.

He stated that his commission was zero tolerant about rigging or doctoring of election results. His words, “Any staff that compromises will face the wrath of the law. From our interaction with the staff, they know that we mean business. We

Believe that we will all work together to ensure that there is good election in the state.”

At press time, efforts to get clarification from Ogbe and the state government proved abortive.