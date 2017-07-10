Aisha Says ‘jackals’, ‘hyenas’ Will Soon Be Ejected From Buhari’s ‘kingdom’

Following the power play going on in government circles since her husband travelled abroad for medicals, wife of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha has hinted that “the hyenas” and “the jackals” will soon be ejected from the kingdom.

Mrs. Buhari, who is currently in London with her husband, gave the indications on her Facebook page while responding to an earlier post made by the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani.

Sani had earlier posted a message in which he was making veiled reference to happenings in the Presidency all the while Buhari has been on a medical vacation in the British capital.

He had noted that while “weaker animals” were praying for the return of “Lion King,” those he called “the hyenas” and the “the jackals” are scheming, based on the assumption that the “Lion King” will never return.

The senator wrote, “Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned. Until he's back, then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple.

“Now, the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers; still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not.

“Now, the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not.

“It is the wish of the hyenas that the Lion King never wakes or come back, so that they can be kings.

“It is the prayers of the weaker animals that the Lion King comes back to save the kingdom from the hyenas, the wolves and other predators.”

Reacting through the same analogy, Buhari's wife said the prayers of the “weaker animals” had been answered, and that “the hyenas” and “the jackals” would soon be evicted from “the kingdom”.

“God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals. The Hyenas and the Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom.

“We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.

“Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria,” the President’s wife wrote.

