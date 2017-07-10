VIDEO: The Good-Yar'Adua, the Bad-Jonathan and the Ugly-Buhari Governments

In this video, Dr Brimah compares the present and recent past administrations, demonstrating how late Umaru Yar'Adua was the best and most upright, fighting the cabal including those who put him in power – the Dangotes and Obasanjos. While the Jonathan government was bad in Brimah's review–not fighting corruption at all; the present Buhari government is ugly, totally lawless, shielding the corrupt and being partial in its fight against corruption.

But Dr. Brimah drops another bombshell, stating that Goodluck Jonathan had more spine than current Acting president Pastor Yemi Osinbajo. Dr. Brimah cites where Jonathan sacked Yar'Adua's cabinet. A feat Osinbajo is unable to do as he gets more and more enmeshed in dirty politics and the Buhari trademark of concealing the corrupt and violating the constitution.