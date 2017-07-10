THIS FEMALE GREED.  THE RONALDO WORKAROUND.

Christiano Ronaldo was not even conceived when I gained admission to read medicine but not only his football artistry but his sheer ingenuity at finding an otherwise simple solution to a knotty problem has kept my mouth agape in awe like a self-retaining speculum. The type craved by a surgeon desirous of extra hands for needed operative assistance!

Exceptional brilliance in sports derives from not only innate skills in deploying brawn but in copious use of the brain...so I learnt from this legend! This smart guy is awaiting the birth of his son from a surrogate!

Women crave money. If they would hawk vaginas like confetti because of this money, they shouldn't have much qualms about selling their ova.. Eggs! Would they? Na! They shouldn't bother their brains about renting their wombs either...so long as the money is right! Right? So, long before women brazenly came into the open to justify bringing bastards into their matrimonial homes, pinning the rap on hapless hubbies and boasting about it, Christiano Ronaldo had grasped the opportunities offered by the wonders of medical science!

Having come to a painful realisation of what women stand for, I presume...and brooking no space in his brain for female shenanigans lest his career focus is needlessly blurred:

Disguised prostitute or declared prostitute. But still a prostitute! The former a hypocritical liar!

So the panacea. Adoption? Or if you must be so hinged on sentiments, as you crave the perpetuation of your personal genes: approach a sperm bank!

A quick lesson about penile rubs and scrubs on eager sperms should harry them from your seminal vesicles into a test tube. They come in millions per drop...so you may choose to save the excess in freezers in custody of the bank. Liquid nitrogen would take care of such preservation. You would simply need to call on such "fixed seminal deposits" for years on end if you need to fertilize more female eggs. The technology allows you to use from only your strongest pool of sperm cells. You wouldn't be required to pay for sex...and wait for it; you would also save some protein as you conserve semen! Your blood pressure is reined in to the confines of normalized figures as you avoid female trouble!

Next, you procure female eggs.

And as your sperms are made to fertilize such donor eggs, you have the option of banking excess fertilized eggs...now embryos...waiting to be used to form more kids in the future.

You then rent the womb of a willing woman who would be too ready to do your bidding...so long as you have the money. A surrogate!

Why wouldn't she oblige? Because as always with women...

It's a matter of cash!

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.