Presidency Cabal in dilemma over Buhari – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that the All
Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency cabal is in a state of
dilemma as to whether to bring President Muhammadu Buhari back to the
country with his present state or leave him in London, adding that;
“The President has become a bad business for the cabal that imposed
him on Nigerians.”
Governor Fayose, who insisted that Nigerians must be told the truth
about the President’s state of health, said; “I told Nigerians then
that President Buhari was a black-market packaged by the APC cabal
that was only interested in seizing power by whatever means and now, I
have been vindicated.”
In a statement issued on Monday, by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said; “For a
President who has spent 113 days abroad taking care of his health out
of the 191 days in 2017, it is time for Section 144 of the 1999
Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be invoked.”
He said “President Buhari left Nigeria for London on May 7, 2017 and
today is July 10, 2017, 64 clears days since Nigerians saw their
President or heard anything from him. Even the President’s handlers
are keeping Nigerians in the dark.
“Even though the number of days that a president can spend outside the
country is not specified in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the
makers of the laws of Nigeria envisaged this kind of situation and
made provisions for how to resolve it in Section 144.
“It has therefore become pertinent that the Federal Executive Council
(FEC) must invoke Section 144 of the 1999 Constitution by passing a
resolution declaring that President Buhari is incapable of discharging
the functions of his office.”
Governor Fayose, who insisted that he was not interested in President
Buhari’s death, said freeing Nigeria from the hands of those who are
presently holding the country to ransom should be the major concern of
all well-meaning Nigerians.
“They are always quick to tell Nigerians that there is an Acting
President in person of Prof Yemi Osinbajo and as such, no vacuum
government. However, we all know the limitations of the Acting
President. We know that there are so many things Prof Osinbajo cannot
do and Nigerians are the ones bearing the consequences of a bedridden
President.”