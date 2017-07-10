Presidency Cabal in dilemma over Buhari – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that the All

Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency cabal is in a state of

dilemma as to whether to bring President Muhammadu Buhari back to the

country with his present state or leave him in London, adding that;

“The President has become a bad business for the cabal that imposed

him on Nigerians.”

Governor Fayose, who insisted that Nigerians must be told the truth

about the President’s state of health, said; “I told Nigerians then

that President Buhari was a black-market packaged by the APC cabal

that was only interested in seizing power by whatever means and now, I

have been vindicated.”

In a statement issued on Monday, by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said; “For a

President who has spent 113 days abroad taking care of his health out

of the 191 days in 2017, it is time for Section 144 of the 1999

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be invoked.”

He said “President Buhari left Nigeria for London on May 7, 2017 and

today is July 10, 2017, 64 clears days since Nigerians saw their

President or heard anything from him. Even the President’s handlers

are keeping Nigerians in the dark.

“Even though the number of days that a president can spend outside the

country is not specified in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the

makers of the laws of Nigeria envisaged this kind of situation and

made provisions for how to resolve it in Section 144.

“It has therefore become pertinent that the Federal Executive Council

(FEC) must invoke Section 144 of the 1999 Constitution by passing a

resolution declaring that President Buhari is incapable of discharging

the functions of his office.”

Governor Fayose, who insisted that he was not interested in President

Buhari’s death, said freeing Nigeria from the hands of those who are

presently holding the country to ransom should be the major concern of

all well-meaning Nigerians.

“They are always quick to tell Nigerians that there is an Acting

President in person of Prof Yemi Osinbajo and as such, no vacuum

government. However, we all know the limitations of the Acting

President. We know that there are so many things Prof Osinbajo cannot

do and Nigerians are the ones bearing the consequences of a bedridden

President.”