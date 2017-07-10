Press Freedom, Media Synergy Important To Okowa’s Administration --- Ukah

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has reassured media practitioners in the state of Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa’s unalloyed commitment towards press freedom and media synergy with regards to propagating government policies and achievements.

Mr. Ukah gave the assertion Sunday during the thanksgiving service of the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, on his victory at the union's election held at the Liberation Model Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Warri.

He challenged journalists in the state to rise to the occasion in using their reports to promote unity rather than disaffection in the society and urged them to keep supporting the administration of the state governor, reassuring them that the governor is indeed committed to bequeathing a prosperous and adequately developed state at the end of his tenure.

Mr. Ukah congratulated the State Executive Council of the NUJ on their election and successful swearing in, adding that the decision of the Chairman to appreciate God for the victory was a right decision that will invite God fully into the administration of the union.

While parleying with journalists during the reception held in his honour at the Secretariat of the Correspondents' Chapel, Warri, the Commissioner solicited the support of every media practitioner in the state in promoting the gains of the SMART Agenda in the last two years.

He said that the early completion of the ongoing new NUJ Press Centre in Asaba was dear to the state government and assured them that the challenges facing the Warri chapel will be looked into as soon as the economy of the state improved.

Earlier in a sermon tagged more than a conqueror, the Guest Preacher, Pastor Michael Tobi, said anyone that put God first was capable of surmounting obstacles and advised the celebrant and the congregation to always surrender to Christ for them to achieve their set goals.

The man of God posited that it is better to be a more than conqueror, maintaining that in this case you need not fight, for God always take the battle from you and fight the fight, revealing that all one needs to be more than conqueror is to be just, not given to complains and always obeying the voice of God.

Relating the message to the ceremony of the day, he affirmed that in the case of Comrade Ikeogwu, it was God who took over the battle and gave him victory, commending him that he has done the right thing by returning thanks to God.

The Chairman Warri Correspondent's Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade Akpokona Omafuaire, said that the visit, which was the first by any Commissioner for Information in the state, would strengthen the bond of unity between it and the state government.

He appealed to the state government to assist in the building of its Secretariat, provide vehicle for movement and other things that will help promote efficiency and objectivity..

It was a well-attended function with two past State Council Chairmen of the NUJ, Comrades Osita Biose and Norbert Chiazor, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) National President, Barr. Oweilaemi Pereotubo Roland, the DPO ‘B’ Division Warri, CSP Anietie Eyoh, among others.