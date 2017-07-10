Taboo – Tom Hardy’s hit new series – now streaming first and exclusively on Showmax

You can now binge-watch Taboo, Tom Hardy’s hit new series, first and exclusively on Showmax in Africa.

Hardy (Oscar-nominated for The Revenant but best known as Mad Max) plays James Keziah Delaney, long presumed dead when he returns home from Africa to 19th-century London to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire.

In their round-up of the best television of 2017 so far, The Guardian called Taboo “a heady stew of gothic revenge tale and colonial critique,” while The Los Angeles Times wrote, “The theme here of big business versus individual morality, and the idea that sometimes the most eccentric among us are not crazy - they just know more — make Taboo one of the more unique and thoughtful offerings of the new year.”

At the time of writing, Taboo has an 8.7/10 rating on IMDB and an 80% rating from critics and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hardy created the dark family mystery with his father Chips and Steven Knight – Hardy’s third collaboration with the Oscar nominee following the multi-award-winning film Locke and the BAFTA and Royal Television Society-winning TV series Peaky Blinders.

In addition to Hardy, Taboo’s all-star cast includes Game of Thrones’ Jonathan Pryce, Oona Chaplin, Jefferson Hall, and Lucian Msamati; Emmy-nominee Michael Kelly (House of Cards); BATFA-nominee Stephen Graham (This Is England ‘90); and BAFTA winners Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies).

Kristoffer Nyholm (The Killing) directed half the eight-part series, with Scott Free’s four-time Oscar-nominee Ridley Scott executive producing for FX and BBC One, who have already confirmed a second season.

Taboo is just one of a number of acclaimed series being added to Showmax in July; the Golden Globe-nominated Westworld started streaming last week and the Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated The Night Of starts on 17 July 2017.

